Popular Pitstone author releases new 'chilling' crime thriller set in Tring

A popular Pitstone crime writer has released his latest murder mystery novel.

Dave Sivers who has written in these pages, released his 10th publication last Thursday (8 December).

Called, In Ice, it is the second novel centred around Tring policeman, DI Nathan Quarrel.

Author, Dave Sivers, photo from Cliff Hide

One fellow author, Liz Mistry, has called the thriller: “As dark, gritty and chilling as it gets.”

In Ice’s tagline is: Three freezers. Five bodies. No clues.

As DI Quarrel received an anonymous tip off that leads him and his team to a secluded house in a Hertfordshire village and a horrific discovery: three chest freezers containing the naked bodies of five women.

As the painstaking business of identifying the apparently unconnected victims gets underway, it becomes

In Ice is out now

frighteningly clear that a sadistic serial killer has been at work, probably over a long period of time.

With no strong suspects, and no leads, unmasking the killer takes on a new urgency. As DI Quarrel fears they may have targeted their next victim.

Dave is also the founder of the Beaconlit Book Festival which showcases a series of authors in Ivinghoe each summer.

His previous published work includes: The Scars Beneath the Soul and Dead in Deep Water.

In Ink, released in 2020 was the first book in the DI Quarrel series, In Ice is his tenth published title.

Prior to dedicating himself to crime fiction, Dave moonlighted as a nightclub bouncer, a bookmaker's clerk, and as a freelance writer.

He lives in Aylesbury Vale with his wife Chris.

In Ice has been released in paperback and can be ordered online on Amazon and can be purchased on Kindle.

It has been labelled as the perfect story for fans of Val McDermid, Peter Robinson and Mark Billingham.

And referred to as a terrifying, twisty, serial killer chiller.

Bestselling author, Christina Jones, says it is “‘Fabulous stuff - gripping, exciting and just perfect”.