Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds headlines 2023 line-up at popular Bucks festival

Legendary Oasis singer, Noel Gallagher, will headline a popular Bucks festival next summer.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds receive top billing on Friday 21 July at PennFest 2023.

The following day, crowd-pleasing, longtime pop rock stars, Bastille headline to close the two-day extravaganza.

Noel Gallagher, (c) Matt Crockett

Taking place in Penn near Amersham, the multi-genre festival aims to offer something for everyone.

While, not hitting the stratospheric heights of the Manchester musician’s previous band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are multi-platinum selling outfit.

Preceding them is further British rock royalty, with Johnny Marr taking to the stage, former Supergrass frontman and Mercury Prize-nominated solo artist Gaz Coombes is also performing on Friday.

Bastille, photo from Sarah-Louise-Bennett

Appearing ahead of Bastille’s headline set on Saturday will be Corinne Bailey Rae, DJ Fresh and Embrace. Also appearing over the weekend are Craig Charles Not3s, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Artful Dodger, The Cuban Brothers, and Bad Manners.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently released a brand new single, 'Pretty Boy', and are planning to release a fourth studio album in 2023.

Recorded at Noel’s own studio in London, Lone Star Sound, and co-produced with Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey, the track also features long-time friend and collaborator (and fellow PennFest 2023 performer) Johnny Marr on guitar.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011. They’ve since released three studio albums, a collection of EPs and have played hundreds of live shows to fans across the world. June 2021 welcomed the release of ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ - a career-defining best of celebrating a decade of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ richly diverse body of work. The album marked the band’s fourth consecutive No.1 album and the 12th No.1 album across Noel’s prolific career. Summer 2022 saw Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds complete a nationwide tour of outdoor shows, culminating with an epic set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.

