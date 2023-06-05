News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Popular litter-picking charity announces marathon clean-up event in Aylesbury

Contact the charity to get involved with the 24-hour tidy up
By James Lowson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

A popular litter-picking charity has announced the date for its latest marathon clean-up event in Aylesbury.

For 24 hours volunteers representing the Aylesbury Wombles will be tidy the streets and parks of the Bucks town.

Last year, dozens of volunteers helped collect approximately two tonnes of rubbish which filled 279 bags.

The Aylesbury WomblesThe Aylesbury Wombles
The Aylesbury Wombles
Most Popular

Four members of the Wombles completed the entire 24 hours with litter picker walking 40 miles during the clean up exercise.

Like with last year the project has been supported by local businesses operating in Aylesbury.

This year’s event titled, Le Womble, takes place on 10 June, starting on Hannon Road at 10am.

Across the day the pickers will visit pub car parks, popular Aylesbury dining streets, community centres, before finishing at the Gatehouse Diner where volunteers will enjoy a well-earned breakfast.

Coming this weekendComing this weekend
Coming this weekend

Aylesbury Wombles is seeking donations for its extreme litter-picking challenge and has set up a Just Giving page which can be accessed here.

Read More
Pictures: Titan the Robot dazzles families at Friars Square in Aylesbury

Money raised will go to Emmett’s Genies a local not-for-profit organisation supporting children with serious or life-limiting conditions.

The charity hopes to bring joy into these youngsters lives by granting them a wish, providing them with an experience they may not otherwise receive.

Regular volunteers are hoping that other members of the Bucks public will join them on the big clean.

Aylesbury Wombles wants youth groups, schools, community committees, and business representatives to get involved.

While unaffiliated individuals and families can also contribute bags, and use Womble picking equipment which will be provided. To participate people can contact the charity via email here.

All the bags collected will be sent back to one central drop off point.

The Codfather, Fireaway Pizza Aylesbury, Tesco Broadfields and Buckinghamshire Council are supporting the event.

Last year, the Aylesbury Wombles raised £2,186 during the challenge.

Volunteers of all ages showed up to help tidy up Aylesbury. The oldest litter picker was 80, while a two-year-old was brought along to the clear-up event.

Youngsters showed a real appetite for litter-picking, three 10-year-olds toughed it out and spent14 hours tidying the town.

Related topics:AylesburyMoneyVolunteers