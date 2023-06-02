Pictures: Titan the Robot dazzles families at Friars Square in Aylesbury

The former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist was a big hit on his return to Aylesbury

Titan the Robot returned to Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury to once again entertain families over half term.

A former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, the giant AI machine performed three free shows to sizeable crowds at the popular shopping venue.

Hundreds of families saw the dancing robot in action over the afternoon.

Titan went rogue during one of his performances in Aylesbury roaming free around the retail site to get a closer look at his mini admirers.

He was joined by his trusty sidekick Dave, and the Space Cadets – a pair of comedy astronauts gliding around on tiny but very technologically advanced astro-buggies looking for new recruits.

A pair of stilt walking Alien Cyber Flies also joined in the fun.

Youngsters also participated in free workshops granting them the chance to make their very own robots to take home.

Titans comedy show consisted of lots of wisecracks and music. He delighted the crowds at Friars Square, like the prime time ITV audience, with his singing talent and his own authentic robot dancing.

And the audience got repeatedly soaked when Titan got a bit emotional and started to cry, just like judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in his audition for the country’s best-known talent show.

More event details can be found on the shopping centre’s Facebook page here or its website.

Last summer the robot was also booked to keep families entertained at no cost at the shopping venue.

Over school holidays Friars Square often books entertainment acts to perform free shows to families and shoppers.

1 . Crafted robots Youngsters could create their own robots at free workshops, photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Space Cadets A pair of comedy astronauts glided round the shopping centre Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Mini buggies Youngsters were enthralled by the mini racers, photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . Standing tall Titan towered above his little fans, photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

