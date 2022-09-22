Popular free vintage car show in Aylesbury Vale announces new event after last minute cancellation

Organisers made the call to postpone this year’s showcase after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.

Chearsley Village Classic and Vintage Fun Day was slated to take place just three days later, but was cancelled as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

A spokesperson said the event wouldn’t take place during the 10-day mourning period following the Queen’s passing “in recognition of her outstanding service to the nation over so many years”.

Over 300 vehicles were presented last year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the classic car show which is free to enter takes place on Sunday 2 October.

Gates will open for the event at 9:30am for entrants who have registered a retro vehicle, the event will opened up to the public at 11am.

The spokesperson added that “further details will be announced in due course”.

Once again, the car show will take place at Chearsley Cricket Ground on Winchendon Road, parking is also free for visitors.

Among the live entertainment slated for the cancelled late summer show was a flypast courtesy of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Typically, the event is populated by a series of stallholders and arts and crafts shows is often among the entertainment events lined up for youngsters.

Also accompanying this year’s main attraction was numerous live musical acts.

If the event had gone ahead this month, organisers had confirmed a Gin and Pimms Tent, barbeque, and other food trucks from local organisations.

Each year one vehicle is named the Best in Show following a public vote.

At previous events real ale tents and a Howes fish and chips van have been set up.

Homemade cakes and tea and coffee stalls are typically set up for guests to enjoy.

Vehicles can still be registered for the event online.

Money raised from the free bonanza goes towards supporting the local cricket club.