Popular free Aylesbury Vale vintage car show returns this weekend
A popular vintage car show in Aylesbury Vale returns for its 11th event this weekend.
On Sunday (11 September) Chearsley Village ‘Classic and Vintage Fun Day’ takes place between 11am and 5pm.
Guests can visit the Chearsley Cricket Ground on Winchendon Road where entry and parking are free of charge.
In addition to a wide selection of classic and vintage vehicles on display, visitors will also be able to enjoy a flypast courtesy of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Most Popular
-
1
Popular free Aylesbury Vale vintage car show returns this weekend
-
2
Three stolen caravans seized by police near Aylesbury
-
3
Former Sir Henry Floyd pupil from Tring celebrates 'best day of his life' becoming Mr Gay England
-
4
Man arrested after woman is strangled and bitten in Aylesbury field
-
5
Three people injured in Princes Risborough crash
Arts and crafts sessions have been organised, while other stallholders will be present and there will be entertainment and activities aimed at children as well.
Live music shows have been confirmed for this year’s event, where guests can enjoy a wide range of food and drinks, including a ‘Gin and Pimms’ tent, as well as a barbecue and a selection of food trucks.
Tea and homemade cakes will be served in the pavilion.
Funds raised during the show will be invested in the development of junior cricket at the local club.
Organisers have said they will make donations to selected charities with the profits from this year’s showcase.
In 2021, donations were made to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, ‘Maggie’s Centre’, and The Florence Nightingale Hospice.
The latter donation was made in memory of show founder, Fred Crawford, who died in 2021.
Once again a ‘Best in Show’ Trophy will be awarded in Fred Crawford’s memory.
More cars were presented than ever before last year and a record number of guests attended.