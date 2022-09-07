Popular free Aylesbury Vale vintage car show returns this weekend

On Sunday (11 September) Chearsley Village ‘Classic and Vintage Fun Day’ takes place between 11am and 5pm.

Guests can visit the Chearsley Cricket Ground on Winchendon Road where entry and parking are free of charge.

In addition to a wide selection of classic and vintage vehicles on display, visitors will also be able to enjoy a flypast courtesy of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Over 300 vehicles were presented last year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arts and crafts sessions have been organised, while other stallholders will be present and there will be entertainment and activities aimed at children as well.

Live music shows have been confirmed for this year’s event, where guests can enjoy a wide range of food and drinks, including a ‘Gin and Pimms’ tent, as well as a barbecue and a selection of food trucks.

Tea and homemade cakes will be served in the pavilion.

Funds raised during the show will be invested in the development of junior cricket at the local club.

Organisers have said they will make donations to selected charities with the profits from this year’s showcase.

In 2021, donations were made to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, ‘Maggie’s Centre’, and The Florence Nightingale Hospice.

The latter donation was made in memory of show founder, Fred Crawford, who died in 2021.

Once again a ‘Best in Show’ Trophy will be awarded in Fred Crawford’s memory.