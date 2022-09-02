In pictures: Thousands attend first Bucks County Show in three years

Farmers, families and officials from across the UK attended the mass celebration of all things farming.

In 2020 and 2021, Covid-related restrictions made organising the giant agricultural gathering an impossibility.

Guests got a close look at animals of all shapes and sizes at the gathering in Weedon Park.

Yesterday (1 September), horses, sheeps and cows of all shapes and sizes were paraded across the showground.

Several traders set-up stalls at the event selling everything from furry toys to locally-produced meats and vegetables.

Shadow farming minister Daniel Zeichner was one of the high profile guests in attendance.

Local charities also promoted their services at the well-attended farming showcase including South Asia Biobank.

The not-for-profit organisation operates at Wycombe Hospital and aims to improve the health outcomes of people in the South Asian community.

Early estimates from Bucks County Show suggest as many as 20,000 people may have attended this year’s event.

Among the many highlights at the eight-hour show, was the Grand Parade where Winners in each competition were highlighted.

All of the championship winners in the cattle and sheep classes were paraded through the main show ring room and the champions received their trophies.

Further highlights included a spectacular Freestyle Motocross display from the Bolddog Motorsports team who reached both incredible speeds and remarkable verticality during its performances.

Throughout the event there were many celebrations of culture and heritage including songs from the Band of the Irish Guards, providing official royal armed forces music.

It was not just animals that got the main ring stage treatment as well as sheepdog and gundog demonstrations, vintage tractors were also raced around the showground.

Another vehicle on display was the Bucks Council Snowbot, which is unlikely to be in use for another month or so at least.

A number of breeds were showcased in cattle rings competition, as well as in the equivalent sheep showcase in the same arena.

One slight disappointment in an otherwise well-received return was the cancellation of the famous show jumping contests that were scheduled.

