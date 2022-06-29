Popular franchise opens new cake store in Aylesbury

Last Friday (24 June) Cake Box opened in Aylesbury at Unit 11 of Hale Leys Shopping Centre on the High Street.

The company claims to be the largest freshly prepared fresh cream cake business in the UK with 194 outlets nationwide.

Cake Box recently opened a store in Gateshead

Cake Box creates a large range of personalised cakes designed for big celebrations including cheese cakes, cupcakes and cake slices.

Customers can ask for a personalised message to be engraved in their cake or for a photo to be reproduced.

A large range of conventional cakes are also available both in-store and online.

Cake Box has a ‘bespoke, express service’ which provides personalised cakes that can be purchased via click and collect within an hour.

A Cake Box spokesperson said: “Choose from a range of Victoria, Chocolate, or Red Velvet base to be filled with freshly whipped cream and topped with luxurious toppings.

"Cake Box has one mission and that is to make every celebration special.

"The centerpiece of a celebration is often cake and Cake Box delivers on this

with guaranteed freshness, quality and taste.”

Cake Box advises it will be open seven days a week at the popular Aylesbury location.

Sukh Chamdal, founder, and CEO said: “Cake Box is delighted to welcome Aylesbury to the family, and we look forward to serving the local community with our fantastic range of Celebration Cakes.

"I am personally excited to be expanding our stores in Buckinghamshire - we identified Aylesbury as having a great fit with Cake Box and its range of products.

"I know just how personal a local cake shop is to the community, having started Cake Box in East London as a single store in 2008.

"I never expected such welcoming customers who instantly became regulars and helped me realise that we can solve the problem thousands of people throughout the UK face, when they want a personalised cake; not only having to pay over £100, but also wait more than a week.

"All our customers can have their cakes personalised and ready within an hour.