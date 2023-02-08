Popular fine dining pub-restaurant in Weston Turville boasts one of the best vegan menus in the country, says survey

A popular Aylesbury Vale fine dining pub-restaurant has been ranked as one of the best in the country when it comes to its vegan offering.

New research from The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences ranked The Chequers Inn in Weston Turville as fifth best in the land.

Pubs across the UK were judged on customer scores, number of courses, price per course, wine pairing price and accessibility.

The Chequers Inn

Out of a number of British pubs that were ranked on their gourmet-casual tasting menus for vegans, The Chequers Inn came third.

Nationally, the findings also showed that Google searches were up by 5,000% in 2021.

Also, almost 630,000 people took part in 2022’s Veganuary campaign.

The pub near Aylesbury had the joint-highest amount of courses in the top five with Tendril Kitchen in London and Land restaurant in Birmingham.

Four of the top 10 had cheaper average prices per course. Only Land had a higher customer rating.

Only the Prashad in Drighlington was further from the nearest tube or train station while only two pubs had a cheaper wine pairing price, namely Six by Nico in Manchester and Oak Restaurant in Bath.

The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences wanted to find the best gourmet vegan food the country has to offer.

Researchers wanted to factor pricing into their results as a recent Morning Consult study showed that 82% of Brits changed their eating habits in response to the cost of living crisis.

Although many restaurants are getting creative to keep interest high and costs down, this study has concentrated on restaurants that offer tasting menus costing under £12 per course.

Popular Manchester based restaurant, Six by Nico, came out joint first as the UK’s best gourmet casual tasting menu for vegans, with a score of only 12. This is likely to be largely due to the restaurant having a very reasonable average price of £6.17 per course, as well as an affordable £30 wine pairing. Six by Nico only launched its entirely vegan tasting menu in September for the first time, and so the menu must be impressive to have achieved such a score in such a short space of time.