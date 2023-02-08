Council launches workshop on wheels project to help adults upskill in Aylesbury and beyond

An education scheme aimed at adults will be rolled out across Buckinghamshire next week.

Bucks Council has confirmed plans to run a workshop on wheels project in Aylesbury, Chesham, and High Wycombe.

Buckinghamshire Adult Learning is delivering free numeracy workshops as part of its Multiply initiative starting on Monday (13 February).

An up-close look at the Multiply bus

Running for a fortnite the final sessions will be completed on Friday 24 February.

Residents are encouraged to jump the Multiply Bus which has been funded by the Government.

It is targeted at adults who do not already have a maths GCSE at grade C (or equivalent) improve their numeracy skills. The scheme is part of Buckinghamshire Council’s new ‘Opportunity Bucks’ programme which aims to improve outcomes for people in Buckinghamshire. Gaining new skills and qualifications can open up a range of opportunities for people, from new jobs to greater confidence in everyday life.

Look out for the Multiply Bus in popular hotspots in Bucks’ biggest towns.

Participants will be granted the opportunity to speak face-to-face with an expert who can direct them to useful courses.

The council says there will be plenty for everyone to gain from the experience, from top tips, useful tools and interactive problem solvers.

An interactive map has been provided by the local authority so residents can check where the bus is going and at what time.

Councillor Anita Cranmer, said: “Anyone can benefit from boosting their confidence with numbers. Numbers are unavoidable in everyday life and improving maths skills can help with tasks such as managing shopping budgets, understanding bills and helping children with homework.

“The Buckinghamshire Adult Learning team will be on hand over half term and the week that follows to promote numeracy courses which could help transform your daily life, from making the most of your money, to getting a new job.”

People can get in touch with the council’s adult learning team by texting or calling 07977 155 937 or emailing [email protected]