A popular Aylesbury Vale pub is available to lease after undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

Estate agent, Fleurets, announced today (1 November), that The Long Dog in Waddesdon is available on a 10-year deal.

The free of tie leasehold will be negotiated with the Rothschild Foundation, which owns the property.

It is a Grade II listed venue, Fleurets reports that terms will be agreed by negotiation including a possible rent-free incentive.

Currently the guide fee for taking over the property is placed at £48,000 per annum on a new 10 year lease.

Fleurets states, that the Rothschild Foundation are extremely committed to both Waddesdon and the community so will support the right operator on terms to be discussed. Sitting opposite the Waddesdon Estate, the pub benefits from a number of guests coming from the famous property.

A look inside the recently refurbished bar

Waddesdon Manor is within walking distance of The Long Dog and attracted 422,000 visitors in 2021.

Included within the extensive facelift that the pub recently received were major changes to the trade kitchen, as well as the dining areas inside the venue.

The pub boasts 60 covers and a trade garden with a paved patio, including a fixed pergola.

Elysia Wilson-Gunn, senior associate of Fleurets said: “There is potential to build a thriving food-led business given the refurbished kitchen and with Waddesdon Estate being on the doorstep, quite literally, The Long Dog offers an exciting opportunity for an incoming operator.”

The pub was closed in January

The Long Dog was permanently closed in January of this year. It had served customers in Aylesbury Vale for 14 years prior to that.

Previously, the Waddesdon watering hole, traded under the name, The Bell.

Landlord Al Richards announced the closure, saying: “Sadly it is with regret to announce The Long Dog is closing its doors this week.

“It has been the hardest decision we have ever had to make, we will leave behind lots of good friends and memories.