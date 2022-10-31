A new phase of homes are being created at a housing development in Aylesbury.

A further 246 new houses are coming to the Orchard Green village in Kingsbrook.

Developer, Barratt David Wilson Homes has confirmed that 57 of the new homes will be affordable.

Over 200 more homes will become available at the development

The new phase which was launched earlier this month, will consist of one, two, three and four bedroom homes.

Firstly, three and four bedroom homes will become available with prices starting from £425,000.

With the recent stamp duty cuts, first time buyers can save up to £6,250 on homes worth £500,000.

Barratt David Wilson Homes states that over 60% of the development is dedicated to green infrastructure including ecological enhancement.

Kingsbrook development

It boasts wildflower meadows, ponds, woodlands, orchards, a 250 acre nature reserve, parks and allotments.

Incorporated throughout the development are features such as bird boxes, hedgehog homes and highways.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to the next generation of

homebuyers, and is something we have always prioritised. We’re very proud of our partnership with the RSPB at Kingsbrook and the important strides it has made to not only protect the existing ecology but enhance it – and it’s something that has proven to be an important factor in our residents choosing to live here.

"The next generation of homebuyers are definitely more concerned with the impact of their home on the environment, and Kingsbrook is a critical blueprint to demonstrate how building homes and protecting wildlife can go hand in hand.

“For this reason, alongside the drive for energy efficient homes as the energy crisis continues, we expect our new phase at the Orchard Green village to be very popular – we’ve already had many local first time buyers enquiring about how much they can save following stamp duty cuts. We want to encourage anyone interested to register their interest online, or come down and speak to one of our fantastic sales advisors who can advise on the many schemes we have to support our customers - like Deposit Unlock and Part Exchange.”