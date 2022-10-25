After a successful pilot a Bucks-based charity has announced its plans to expand a school support scheme.

Action4Youth which has bases in Aylesbury, Caldecotte, and Milton Keynes, is extending its Inspiration Programme.

The charity hopes to support the future development of the largest possible number of students during the economic squeeze.

I. Stephanie Boyce at a recently organised talk at an Aylesbury school, organised by Action4Youth

Action4Youth produced the scheme after collaborating with educators, entrepreneurs and businesses in multiple sectors.

A year-long course has been established to help schools improve their development services to reach Gatsby Benchmarks.

Suzy Pykett, Vice Principal of Aylesbury Vale Academy, said: “From a teacher’s perspective it gives us a massive advantage in meeting the Gatsby Benchmarks. We get to upskill ourselves as well as our pupils.”

During the programme it is hoped that students will develop vital teambuilding and self-development skills.

Currently, the scheme is being used by 600 students across 10 schools.

Simon Jones headteacher of The Cottesloe School in Wing, said: “What the Inspiration Programme does is it brings a variety of people into school who are experts in their field, and that provides a real richness to the curriculum which we simply cannot produce.”

For some schools the programme can be delivered totally free, relieving budget constraints and staff hours.

The charity is looking to add more businesses to the support scheme.

Jenifer Cameron, CEO of Action4Youth said: “We know from talking to young people and to headteachers just how important high-quality informative life experiences can be. The Inspiration Programme provides unique and unprecedented access to working life, arts and culture, police and criminal justice, community and environment as well as personal health and wellbeing. It is an eye-opener and an inspiring opportunity for young people, enabling schools to continue supporting their students’ future in these tough economic times.”

Nicholas Mann, chair of MK Business Leaders said for companies such an outlay makes sound sense. “Investing now in young people and young talent will pay the dividends that businesses require in the future,” he said.

The Inspiration Programme can be delivered by school staff trained by Action4Youth with all teaching materials provided, or charity members can takeover the scheme.