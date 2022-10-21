An Aylesbury Vale library is set to be transformed after £473,000 has been secured to turn it into a community hub.

Bucks Council announced this morning that a substantial amount of money is being allocated to transform Wendover Community Library.

Tomorrow (22 October), council officials will reveal the plans at an open day between 10am and 4pm at the library itself.

Wendover Community Library plans

A council spokesperson said: “Books and reading will remain absolutely central to the new library, but the vision is to reinforce the library as the focal point for the community by promoting it as the main point of access to local information and services in Wendover.”

The funding will go towards expanding the library, plus creating a new flexible meeting space and adding a tourist and visitor information hub.

Organisers want to further celebrate Wendover as a gateway to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The council is also promising a broader range of information and activities with a particular focus on culture, health and wellbeing, and inclusion.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “This is a very exciting opportunity to expand an important community asset for Wendover and build on the library’s existing work supporting culture and learning in the town.

“I’m very pleased that the Council have been able to top up the generous grant from Arts Council England through our capital funding programme to help the library achieve its aspirations to become a welcoming and attractive space that can act as a hub for information, activities and local services in the town.”

Bucks Council has released images of what the finished product will look like.

Currently, the library by Wendover High Street is only open four days a week and is closed on both Mondays and Wednesdays, plus on Sunday.

As well as a host of books, the current centre offers visitors the chance to use self-service computers.