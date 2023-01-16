Popular Aylesbury mother and daughter business relaunches after purchase of stunning new food van

A popular mother and daughter from Aylesbury are relaunching their food van business after purchasing a stunning new vehicle.

Natasha Sawyer and Ela Ring have traded in Aylesbury for the past 22 years and are reopening their fast food business tomorrow (17 January).

Based in Gatehouse Way, the pair will be serving hot food to their loyal customers from their new van for the first time.

Natasha and Ela

Ela’s Snacks first opened in the 2000 after the co-owner bought a red Indian takeaway food van from the car auction she worked at.

Initially the van stayed parked on Ela’s dad’s drive, but after four months she took the plunge and started serving snacks at the Aylesbury industrial estate.

After nervously opening over 22 years ago, Ela found that the demand for her hot sandwiches and rolls grew and grew.

Ela's Snacks

Due to this, Ela hired one of her old colleagues at ASM Auto Recycling to help out with the business.

However due to bad health Ela sold the van in 2007, yet one year later she reclaimed the van after others found replicating the business’ success difficult.

It was at this point that Ella brought in her daughter to support her with the venture.

Over nearly 20 years they have toiled away keeping Aylesbury workers fed by serving lunch and breakfast.

The brand new van up close

But while they have been a successful team it has not always been plain sailing, Natasha joked to The Bucks Herald that she has been sacked about 20 times!

Yet, their regulars often laugh and comment on the authentic “banter” the mum and daughter duo share during their working day.

Natasha said: "I couldn’t be prouder of our new van and my mum and how far she and I have come, she’s taught me a great work ethic and taught me everything you can know about the food van business. I can’t wait for our new adventure in our new van together, she’s my best friend and I love her and am always proud.

“And this year we are going to smash it!”

