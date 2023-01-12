Impressive four-bedroom home next to picturesque lake enters the market in Aylesbury

Its open plan kitchen and dining room has been recently refitted

A four-bedroom home has recently been put up for sale in Aylesbury at a suggested price of £675,000.

George David, recently posted an advertisement for a detached house which is up for sale on Zoopla here.

Among the standout features flagged by the estate agent is the nearby picturesque lake and the recently re-fitted kitchen and dining room area.

Located on Fieldfare in Watermead the property contains four bedrooms, one reception room, and two bathrooms.

It also boasts double-glazed heating, a dual aspect lounge, a double garage and a private driveway.

George David describes the home as a beautifully presented detached home on a prestigious development.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

Undefined: readMore

1. Kitchen The recently re-fitted kitchen and dining area. Photo: George David Photo Sales

2. Garden The private lawned back garden, big enough for some football training. Photo: George David Photo Sales

3. Bathroom One of two bathrooms in the property. Photo: George David Photo Sales

4. MCBHnews-12-01-2023-Property PAP-CENTupload One of four bedrooms inside the home. Photo: George David Photo Sales