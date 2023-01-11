Popular Aylesbury craft shop closes due to increasing financial challenges

An arts and crafts store in Aylesbury is closing its doors after six-and-a-half years due to a series of financial challenges.

Freya Jones in Stoke Mandeville will shut once all stock is sold, owner Freya confirmed in an email to customers today (11 January).

Freya also ran courses, workshops and classes from her store on Layby Farm teaching people how to spin and sow.

Freya Jones

She felt forced to close due to the increasing difficulties of making a business profitable in 2023.

While not citing one specific factor Brexit, HS2, Covid, and the current cost of living crisis all altered the business’ profitability.

Freya stated: “Unfortunately in 2022 from April we had the petrol crisis, the energy crisis which led to the cost of living crisis. We saw a cliff dive of takings. I wasn't even taking a third of predictions in April, May, June, July and August which had been conservative anyway.”

Some of the workshops at the store

She went on to describe alternatives she explored to continue the business such as relocation or becoming a travelling shop, but none were both logistically or financially viable.

As well as the closure, Freya has announced a 10% discount on all products and 50% off all Christmas stock.

While display items and machinery used for workshops are up for grabs too.

It was not all negative, Freya said: “It has been the best six-and-a-half years of my life. It really has. In my wildest dreams as a little girl I couldn't have foreseen a life for myself where I was working so closely with artists, authors, students and my absolute favourite - normal hobbyists.

"Over the last six-and-a half-years I have had the privilege to teach literally hundreds of people how to spin, weave and felt and seen so many of them go on to make their careers in these inspiring hobbies. I have had SO many laughs and brilliant times. You, my customers, have made it so amazing and I will miss that side of the business so much. It almost breaks my heart. I've made many lifelong friendships through the shop and I'm forever grateful."

