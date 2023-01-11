HS2 announces open days offering behind the hoardings look at Wendover site ahead of next recruitment drive

HS2 Ltd has announced plans to host a number of open days aimed at young people in early 2023.

Among the rail project areas students and people interested in working HS2 can see is the Wendover Dean Viaduct.

Visits to ongoing HS2 projects will take place between 13 and 18 March.

Young people at the last open day event in 2022

Participants can also enquire about getting a behind the hoardings look at the construction sites including the Chilterns Tunnel south portal, Curzon Street Station, Old Oak Common Station, and Willesden Logistics Hub.

Rebecca Young, HS2’s skills and employment supply chain manager said: “We’re delighted to partner with Build UK to give young people, across the country, the chance to see how we’re building Britain’s new railway.

“For those interested in a career in construction, this is a great opportunity to meet the people building our new stations, viaducts and tunnels. With over 900 apprentices already on board and plans to recruit hundreds more in the months and years ahead, we hope to inspire the next generation to play a part in future phases of HS2.”

Construction company Build UK has partnered with HS2 to deliver the project, chief executive Suzannah Nichol added: “Open Doors is run for the industry, by Build UK, and aims to recruit the next generation by showing them what goes on behind the site hoardings. We are delighted to be partnering with HS2, which is opening 16 fantastic sites across the country, including tunnels, viaducts, stations and training centres. This variety is what Open Doors is all about and will show visitors just how many opportunities and interesting careers there are in construction.”

Other roles linked to project will be in back office roles, front-of-house sales and technical positions, HS2 adds.

The open day in Wendover will take place between 14-16 March and the nearby West Street Compound in Twyford on the same dates.

Among the activities visitors can participate in is the opportunity to drive a virtual truck, which mimics the way Build UK machinery carries heavy loads.