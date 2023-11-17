Popular Aylesbury arts centre celebrates receiving prestigious King's Award for its 'impressive' volunteers

“We now have around 200 volunteers helping out in all areas of the centre’s day-to-day operation”

A popular arts centre in Aylesbury has celebrated being one of eight Bucks organisations to receive a prestigious volunteering award from the King.

Queens Park Arts Centre was given The King’s Award for Voluntary Service on Tuesday (14 November), the King’s birthday.

It is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Peter Cooper - Chair of QPAC's Board of Trustees, Julie Newman – Coffee Bar Volunteer, Nidhi Mehta Director of Board, Tony Tomblin - Treasurer & Director of Board, Jo Tyrrell - Coffee Bar volunteer, Angela North – artist & photographer for Unbound Theatre, Hannah Rogers – Unbound Theatre actor, John North - artist for Unbound Theatre, Joan Law - publicity assistant, minute taker for Board meetings and AGM, Marcel Philips - helps with venue maintenance and setting up for workshops, Gill Brown - Pottery Tutor, Susie Upstone - Jewellery Workshop tutor

Volunteers at QPAC, one of the UK’s largest independent arts centres, are thrilled to receive recognition from King Charles III, some of whom have been giving their time, skills and commitment to QPAC for over 30 years.

Sarah Lewis, chief executive of Queens Park Arts Centre, said: “We now have around 200 volunteers helping out in all areas of the Centre’s day-to-day operation, as well as facilitating the longer-term strategic operation. The breadth of their skills and experience, combined with their generosity of spirit is impressive, and very much appreciated. I’m so pleased that their contribution has been recognised by the KAVS.”

QPAC has been continuously running for 43 years. Its mission statement is ‘arts for all’ – every year QPAC’s enables tens of thousands of people to engage in creative and cultural activities. From participatory weekly workshops, short courses and one-day classes, to live theatre, music and comedy; as well as special events, outreach projects, and free-to-view exhibitions.

QPACs volunteers help out in every area of the arts centre – from the board of directors, to tutoring workshops, front of house and backstage, painting sets for the annual pantomime, to working on the coffee bar, helping to promote the centre’s activities at Town Centre events through to setting up the studio spaces, acting, directing and taking photographs.

QPAC’s youngest volunteer, its oldest volunteer is a little bit older than that.