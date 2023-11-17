Every volunteer group in Buckinghamshire to win prestigious King's Award

Eight organisations were recognised on the King’s birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has revealed the eight organisations within the county that received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

To mark King Charles III’s birthday 262 organisations were given the award, which is the equivalent to an MBE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, the award is designed to promote the work of voluntary groups from across the UK.

Volunteers from the he Brill Village Community Herd Ltd in action, photo from Roger Stone

Here are the eight Bucks organisations to receive the highest award available to voluntary groups in 2023:

-One Can Trust, which has its base in High Wycombe, but provides emergency food parcels and support for families in crisis across the county

-Trubys Garden Tea Room, which fosters positive relationships between the local Muslim and wider communities in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes, provides safe, confidential support and services to those affected by sexual assault and abuse.

-High Wycombe Central Aid provides support to those in need within High Wycombe by supplying re- and up-cycled essential household items.

-Milton Keynes Green Gym promotes wellbeing by maintaining Milton Keynes’ green spaces for the benefit of the community.

-Brill Village Community Herd Ltd. conserves Brill Common to benefit both the environment and community through caring for cattle grazing on the common.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Queens Park Arts Centre that provides creative opportunities for people through a multi-disciplinary arts centre and theatre.

-Wolverton Community Orchard, which after transforming a derelict town space into an orchard and green haven, continues to develop and maintain this for the community.

Countess Howe, Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire said: “I am delighted that these eight groups have been recognised for their excellence in volunteering. They serve their communities with unwavering passion and commitment year in year out, giving truly transformational support to so many groups.

I warmly congratulate all the award winners for their dedicated contribution to the fabric of our society.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Representatives of each Buckinghamshire organisation will receive the award crystal and a certificate from Countess Howe.