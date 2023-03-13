Police searching for whereabouts of girl missing from Aylesbury
Police in Aylesbury Vale are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl who has been reported missing.
Stephanie was reported missing in Aylesbury on Thursday, March 9. She is also known to frequent Bicester. Thames Valley Police have launched a Missing Person Appeal.
A police spokesperson said: “If you know of Stephanie's whereabouts, please call us on 101. Or if you see her, call us on 999 quoting reference number 43230104760.”