Police searching for whereabouts of girl missing from Aylesbury

Stephanie is also known to frequent Bicester

By Newsroom
8 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police in Aylesbury Vale are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl who has been reported missing.

Stephanie was reported missing in Aylesbury on Thursday, March 9. She is also known to frequent Bicester. Thames Valley Police have launched a Missing Person Appeal.

A police spokesperson said: “If you know of Stephanie's whereabouts, please call us on 101. Or if you see her, call us on 999 quoting reference number 43230104760.”

Stephanie has been reported missing from Aylesbury
