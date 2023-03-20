Police are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenager with links to Aylesbury.

Nnamdi, a 17-year-old from Derby, has been missing since Wednesday (15 March).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has links to Tottenham as well as the Bucks town.

Nnamdi has been reported missing

He is described as six foot one, and has brown hair in plaits. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, and a black jacket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A derbyshire police spokesman said: "It is believed that Nnamdi had travelled to the Tottenham area of London since he was last seen in Derby – he also has links to Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.