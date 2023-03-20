News you can trust since 1832
Police search for missing boy with links to Aylesbury

He was last seen on Wednesday

By James Lowson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:46 GMT- 1 min read

Police are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenager with links to Aylesbury.

Nnamdi, a 17-year-old from Derby, has been missing since Wednesday (15 March).

He has links to Tottenham as well as the Bucks town.

Nnamdi has been reported missing
He is described as six foot one, and has brown hair in plaits. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, and a black jacket.

A derbyshire police spokesman said: "It is believed that Nnamdi had travelled to the Tottenham area of London since he was last seen in Derby – he also has links to Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

"Anyone who has any information about Nnamdi’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1152-150323."