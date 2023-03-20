News you can trust since 1832
Increase in thefts of tools from vans in Aylesbury Vale especially in hotel car parks

Police issue advice for owners

By Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT

Police in Aylesbury Vale have warned of an increase in thefts of tools from vans left in car parks, especially overnight in hotels.

A police spokesperson warned on Facebook: “If you have to leave tools in a van overnight, it's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name/company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray. Alternatively, you can use a variety of other property marking systems.”

The police also advise using a lockable cabinet inside the van to store tools; using a small camera designed to record inside a vehicle; photographing items of value, noting the serial numbers and registering them online at a property register site.

They advise parking in a well-lit area and against a wall if possible. If staying in a hotel overnight, park as close to the entrance as you can.

Report all thefts on 101 or online, or call 999 if a crime is in progress.