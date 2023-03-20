Police in Aylesbury Vale have warned of an increase in thefts of tools from vans left in car parks, especially overnight in hotels.

A police spokesperson warned on Facebook: “If you have to leave tools in a van overnight, it's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name/company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray. Alternatively, you can use a variety of other property marking systems.”

The police also advise using a lockable cabinet inside the van to store tools; using a small camera designed to record inside a vehicle; photographing items of value, noting the serial numbers and registering them online at a property register site.

Poster from Thames Valley Police

They advise parking in a well-lit area and against a wall if possible. If staying in a hotel overnight, park as close to the entrance as you can.