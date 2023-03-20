Increase in thefts of tools from vans in Aylesbury Vale especially in hotel car parks
Police issue advice for owners
Police in Aylesbury Vale have warned of an increase in thefts of tools from vans left in car parks, especially overnight in hotels.
A police spokesperson warned on Facebook: “If you have to leave tools in a van overnight, it's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name/company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray. Alternatively, you can use a variety of other property marking systems.”
The police also advise using a lockable cabinet inside the van to store tools; using a small camera designed to record inside a vehicle; photographing items of value, noting the serial numbers and registering them online at a property register site.
They advise parking in a well-lit area and against a wall if possible. If staying in a hotel overnight, park as close to the entrance as you can.
Report all thefts on 101 or online, or call 999 if a crime is in progress.