Police launch appeal to find dog reported missing in Stoke Mandeville
There is a stray dog racing around Aylesbury
By James Lowson
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
A dog has been reported missing in Aylesbury this morning (3 January).
Thames Valley Police reports it is searching for a Belgian Malinois in the Stoke Mandeville area.
A canine was seen on the loose at 8:30am this morning, it is a brown Belgian Malinois.
Police say the dog is fast on its feet.
A police force spokesman said: “If this is your dog or you recognise who’s dog it is please contact 101 quoting 410 03/01.”