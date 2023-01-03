News you can trust since 1832
Police launch appeal to find dog reported missing in Stoke Mandeville

There is a stray dog racing around Aylesbury

By James Lowson
20 minutes ago - 1 min read

A dog has been reported missing in Aylesbury this morning (3 January).

Thames Valley Police reports it is searching for a Belgian Malinois in the Stoke Mandeville area.

This dog was reported missing earlier today
A canine was seen on the loose at 8:30am this morning, it is a brown Belgian Malinois.

Police say the dog is fast on its feet.

A police force spokesman said: “If this is your dog or you recognise who’s dog it is please contact 101 quoting 410 03/01.”