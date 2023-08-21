Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Hemel pensioner with links to Aylesbury

It is possible that John may be travelling by bus

Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a man from Hemel Hempstead with links to Aylesbury.

This afternoon (21 August) Hertfordshire Constabulary has asked for the public’s help locating a missing 78-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

John was last seen in Sainsbury’s on London Road in Hemel Hempstead at around 10am today.

John was last seen in Hemel Hempstead on 21 August

He has links to the Stoke Mandeville area of Aylesbury.

He is described as six feet tall, of stocky build, with grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Hertfordshire Constabulary believes he may be travelling by bus.

A police force spokesman said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for John’s welfare.”

Anyone who has information or sees John is encouraged to contact Hertfordshire Police. A report form can be filled out on the force’s website here.

Also police officials can be contacted via Hertfordshire Constabulary’s web chat here.