Police discover farming equipment stolen near Thame in London

Police discovered farming equipment stolen from a site near Thame in London, the force revealed yesterday (5 September).

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:01 pm

Thames Valley Police tracked down a mini excavator which had recently been stolen in Tottenham.

Two males in a white Mercedes Sprinter van had taken the machinery.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the theft

Police officers tracked down the vehicle and stolen excavator by conducting a Automatic Number Plate Recognition search.

Both males were arrested and had their phones confiscated by the police force after it searched through their property.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you travel into the Thames Valley area to commit rural crime, the taskforce will travel back into your area to arrest you.”