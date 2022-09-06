Police discover farming equipment stolen near Thame in London
Police discovered farming equipment stolen from a site near Thame in London, the force revealed yesterday (5 September).
By James Lowson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:01 pm
Thames Valley Police tracked down a mini excavator which had recently been stolen in Tottenham.
Two males in a white Mercedes Sprinter van had taken the machinery.
Police officers tracked down the vehicle and stolen excavator by conducting a Automatic Number Plate Recognition search.
Both males were arrested and had their phones confiscated by the police force after it searched through their property.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you travel into the Thames Valley area to commit rural crime, the taskforce will travel back into your area to arrest you.”