Police discover farming equipment stolen near Thame in London

Thames Valley Police tracked down a mini excavator which had recently been stolen in Tottenham.

Two males in a white Mercedes Sprinter van had taken the machinery.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the theft

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers tracked down the vehicle and stolen excavator by conducting a Automatic Number Plate Recognition search.

Both males were arrested and had their phones confiscated by the police force after it searched through their property.