News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Police concerned for welfare of unknown man spotted at Thame service station

Staff at the garage wanted to check the man was ok
By James Lowson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man spotted at a service station in Thame.

Thames Valley Police has been unable to identify a man who visited a petrol station in Thame yesterday morning (8 October).

He spoke with staff at a garage in Long Crendon Road, and the employees were left worried for his welfare.

Most Popular
Police want to check this man is okPolice want to check this man is ok
Police want to check this man is ok

A member of staff called the police force, who launched an appeal asking the public for help finding the man who has not been identified up to this point.

Read More
Woman pinned down by man in 'concerning' sexual assault at popular Aylesbury par...

Investigating officer Inspector Thomas Xavier, said: “We have been making enquiries to identify this man in order to trace him and check that he is okay.

“However at this point we have not been able to identify him. Additionally we have been searching for the individual in the surrounding area to the service station but we have not managed to locate him.

“As such we are releasing these images in a bid to identify the man and trace him to check he is okay.

“If anyone recognises this man, or knows where he is or has seen him, we would ask you to get in touch.

“Additionally if this is you then please do get in touch with us so we can be reassured you are okay.”

“Anyone with information can call 999, quoting reference 0332 of today's date.”