Police concerned for welfare of unknown man spotted at Thame service station

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man spotted at a service station in Thame.

Thames Valley Police has been unable to identify a man who visited a petrol station in Thame yesterday morning (8 October).

He spoke with staff at a garage in Long Crendon Road, and the employees were left worried for his welfare.

Police want to check this man is ok

A member of staff called the police force, who launched an appeal asking the public for help finding the man who has not been identified up to this point.

Investigating officer Inspector Thomas Xavier, said: “We have been making enquiries to identify this man in order to trace him and check that he is okay.

“However at this point we have not been able to identify him. Additionally we have been searching for the individual in the surrounding area to the service station but we have not managed to locate him.

“As such we are releasing these images in a bid to identify the man and trace him to check he is okay.

“If anyone recognises this man, or knows where he is or has seen him, we would ask you to get in touch.

“Additionally if this is you then please do get in touch with us so we can be reassured you are okay.”