Woman pinned down by man in 'concerning' sexual assault at popular Aylesbury park

The offender was pretending to be unconscious
By James Lowson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
A woman was sexually assaulted in an Aylesbury park by an offender pretending to be unconscious.

Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image in connection to the incident.

Last Monday (2 October) at around 8.20pm, a woman saw a man she thought was unconscious lying on a bench in Vale Park. When she approached the prone man he awoke and dragged her to a nearby tree where he pinned her down and touched her inappropriately.

Police have released an e-fit based on descriptions of the offenderPolice have released an e-fit based on descriptions of the offender
Police have released an e-fit based on descriptions of the offender

Someone saw the incident and intervened, the offender fled the scene running towards the High Street in the direction of Tring Road roundabout.

Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image matching how the offender has been described. He is said to be Asian or Arabic, around 40 years old, over six foot tall, of medium build and with a trimmed, black beard.

He was wearing a black leather jacket and a black beanie hat, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Simon Nelmes, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I understand this sexual assault may cause some concern but please be assured we are investigating it as a priority.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises the individual depicted by this e-fit to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230442936.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”