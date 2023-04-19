News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
32 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Police concerned for missing Aylesbury boy last seen five days ago

Hektor is known to have links to the Iver area of Bucks

By James Lowson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager from Aylesbury who was last seen five days ago.

Hektor, 17, was reported missing on Friday (14 April), he also has links to the Iver area of Buckinghamshire.

Read More
Aylesbury man admits to causing a public nuisance after sexually harassing women...
Hektor, 17, from AylesburyHektor, 17, from Aylesbury
Hektor, 17, from Aylesbury
Most Popular

This morning (19 April), Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help find the missing 17-year-old.

A police force spokesman said: “We are concerned for him, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting reference 43230163203.

“Similarly, if you know or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101.”