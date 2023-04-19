Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager from Aylesbury who was last seen five days ago.

Hektor, 17, was reported missing on Friday (14 April), he also has links to the Iver area of Buckinghamshire.

Hektor, 17, from Aylesbury

This morning (19 April), Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help find the missing 17-year-old.

A police force spokesman said: “We are concerned for him, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting reference 43230163203.

