Aylesbury man admits to causing a public nuisance after sexually harassing women on Wendover canal

He approached women aged between 40 and 80

By James Lowson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST

A man from Aylesbury has admitted to causing a public nuisance after propositioning women whilst allegedly filming them along a canal in Wendover.

Karl Clifford, 34, of Ely Road, Aylesbury, approached women who were on their own asking if they wanted to see his genitals.

He also appeared to be filming the women during these encounters.

High Wycombe Magistrates CourtHigh Wycombe Magistrates Court
At High Wycombe Magistrates Court today (14 April) Clifford pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

On four separate occasions between 24 March and 11 April, the 34-year-old approached lone women who were walking their dogs by Wendover Arm Canal near to Oliver’s Bridge.

He then asked them if they wish to view his genitals. Police reports suggest he may have been filming these encounters.

His victims were aged between 40 and 80.

Clifford will be sentenced at the same court on 12 May.

Inspector James Davies, from Aylesbury Vale Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These were very concerning incidents for the victims involved, particularly as they were all approached whilst alone in a secluded area by Clifford.

“It is not acceptable for such crimes to be carried out, and making women and girls feel safe in their communities is a priority for the team in the Aylesbury Vale and the force as a whole.

“I hope that this conviction shows that we take matters such as this extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who feels unsafe because of the actions of another to contact the police.”