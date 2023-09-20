Police appeal launched to find missing teenage girl with links to Aylesbury and Tring
She has been missing for over two weeks
A police appeal has been launched to help find a teenage girl with links to Tring and Aylesbury.
Yesterday (19 September), Kent Police asked for the public’s help finding Madison Scott who is 15.
Madison is from Swanley in Kent and was reported missing on 4 September. The police force confirmed she has links to both Tring and Aylesbury.
She is described as around five feet eight inches tall and of slim build. Kent Police adds that Madison has very long, straight red hair.
Kent Police has asked anyone with information to call 999 quoting reference 04-1725.