Police appeal launched to find missing girl who recently dyed her hair grey with links to Bucks

She was last seen on Tuesday night
By James Lowson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl with links to Buckinghamshire, who was reported missing on Tuesday (10 October).

Kent Police is searching for Madison Scott, 15, who recently dyed her hair grey.

She is from the Swanley area of Kent and as reported missing late on Tuesday night.

Madison Scott was last seen on Tuesday nightMadison Scott was last seen on Tuesday night
As well as having links to Buckinghamshire, she could have travelled to Oxford and Hastings, or Tunbridge Wells.

Maddison is around five foot eight inches tall, of slim build and has long hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey coloured jumpsuit, with a white t-shirt underneath, and white trainers.

A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for Madison's welfare, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 999 quoting reference 10-1606.”

