Police appeal launched to find missing girl who recently dyed her hair grey with links to Bucks

She was last seen on Tuesday night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl with links to Buckinghamshire, who was reported missing on Tuesday (10 October).

Kent Police is searching for Madison Scott, 15, who recently dyed her hair grey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is from the Swanley area of Kent and as reported missing late on Tuesday night.

Madison Scott was last seen on Tuesday night

As well as having links to Buckinghamshire, she could have travelled to Oxford and Hastings, or Tunbridge Wells.

Maddison is around five foot eight inches tall, of slim build and has long hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey coloured jumpsuit, with a white t-shirt underneath, and white trainers.