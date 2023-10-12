Police hunt wanted man with links to Aylesbury who has absconded from prison

He might have boarded a bus outside the jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are searching for a man with links to Aylesbury who has absconded from prison.

Gary Hopes, 54, who has links to Aylesbury, absconded from HMP Leyhill yesterday (11 October).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe he may have boarded a bus near to the Gloucestershire prison.

Gary hopes

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, white trainers with toe caps that are a cross between red and orange, he also had a high-visibility jacket on.

Hopes also has links to Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, and Oxfordshire.