Police hunt wanted man with links to Aylesbury who has absconded from prison
He might have boarded a bus outside the jail
Police officers are searching for a man with links to Aylesbury who has absconded from prison.
Gary Hopes, 54, who has links to Aylesbury, absconded from HMP Leyhill yesterday (11 October).
Police believe he may have boarded a bus near to the Gloucestershire prison.
He is described as five feet eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, white trainers with toe caps that are a cross between red and orange, he also had a high-visibility jacket on.
Hopes also has links to Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, and Oxfordshire.
Police have asked anyone who sees Hopes to call 999 quoting reference number 5223248450.