News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Police hunt wanted man with links to Aylesbury who has absconded from prison

He might have boarded a bus outside the jail
By James Lowson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers are searching for a man with links to Aylesbury who has absconded from prison.

Gary Hopes, 54, who has links to Aylesbury, absconded from HMP Leyhill yesterday (11 October).

Police believe he may have boarded a bus near to the Gloucestershire prison.

Most Popular
Gary hopesGary hopes
Gary hopes
Read More
Council making plans to give ex-inmates from prison near Aylesbury and Hemel wor...

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, white trainers with toe caps that are a cross between red and orange, he also had a high-visibility jacket on.

Hopes also has links to Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, and Oxfordshire.

Police have asked anyone who sees Hopes to call 999 quoting reference number 5223248450.