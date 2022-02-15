Plans submitted to demolish Aylesbury United's former stadium to create new housing development

An application has been launched to transform the former Aylesbury United football ground into a new housing development.

D L P Planning Ltd has applied to demolish the old ground and turn it into a 42-dwelling estate.

Two, three, and four-bedroom houses would be built alongside, some two-bedroom apartments.

Aylesbury football ground in 2019

As well as new houses and flats, developers want to create a green space available for public use.

Objections to the project have been raised by the Environment Agency (EA) regarding the risk of flooding.

Hundreds of objections were filed in November 2020, a month after the plans were made public.

In December the EA maintained its objection to the project stating that it still fails a flood risk exception test.

Another look at the abandoned stadium

The site on Buckingham Road is in a flood risk zone, which has a 'medium probability' of flooding from the River Thame.

Certain parts of the potential project sit within what the EA describes as 'high risk of flooding' zones.

Further concerns raised by the government body concerned nature conservation.

An EA assessor stated that not enough information has been submitted regarding plans to lower grounds by 10 metres around the bank of the River Thame.

The assessor went on to state the project's flooding plan had many omissions and inconsistencies.

While the developer has submitted a drainage strategy and hopes by raising the grounds around the homes, that residents will be safe from potential flooding issues.

A letter was submitted two weeks ago by organisers addressing the EA's concerns, but the body hasn't responded yet.

It has now been 16 years since the stadium hosted semi-professional football matches, it sits derelict and disused.

Previous objections to housing being built on the site, regarded the potential loss of a sports facility, but those concerns hold less weight, when now considering how long the site has been unused.

A private company based in Bedfordshire, GPS Estates Limited, currently owns the stadium.

Among those objecting are Aylesbury Parish Council, The Aylesbury Society and Councillor for Elmhurst, Ashley Morgan.

Councillor Morgan's full objection highlighted issues with the increase of traffic, how removing flood drainage would increase risk in Watermead and surrounding residential areas.

Further complaints regarding the idea that Aylesbury United has found a new home since its eviction in 2006 were mentioned.

Aylesbury currently plays outside of the town and has used three different venues since losing access to the ground on Buckingham Road.

The development has passed conditionally from an ecological perspective.

Currently, a conditional agreement has been reached, for the development to go ahead using biodiversity plans for habitat creation.

The environment around the abandoned stadium is listed as a brownfield and local wildlife site, meaning animals reptiles, bats and nesting birds will need to be protected.

Initial assessments back in 2020, from Adonis Ecology Ltd found the site to be of moderate ecological value.

Tree planting would also be carried out to further enhance the green areas surrounding the housing.

Developers hope to provide the public footpaths and cycleways which allow greater access to the River Thame.