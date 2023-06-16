Pictures show retiring RAF aircraft on its farewell tour flying over Aylesbury

The RAF's primary transport aircraft for the last 56 years was flown on one final occasion on Wednesday (14 June).

To celebrate over half a century of transporting RAF staff to dangerous war zones the C-130 Hercules was flown across the country.

During its celebratory journey local photographer, Rupert Anson, snapped the airlifter as it flew through Aylesbury, getting actions shots of the machine in Bierton.

Captured on their final flight, photo from Rupert Anson

The Hercules was first used by British air force staff in 1966, the current C-130 model has been used since 1999.

It was often the aircraft of choice for operations where planes may be under threat of an attack. Recently it was used by teams tasked with getting UK citizens out of Sudan, when violence erupted in the country earlier this year.

The RAF heavily relied on the versatile aircraft during the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Hercules crafts were also used with regularity during the Falklands War in the 1980s.

RAF Hercules in Aylesbury, Photo from Rupert Anson

They were Nicknamed Hercules after the famous Roman mythological character famous for his unmatchable strength.

Three models of the C-130 toured the UK yesterday under the guidance of 47 Squadron, flying up to Yorkshire, whilst also visiting Cambridge and other southern destinations.

An aircraft called Atlas A400 is among the machines which will replace C-130s going forward, it is said to be a faster airlifter. It will be officially retired on 30 June.

Staff who worked on the aircraft and in 47 squadron will be relocated to other areas of the force, according to the RAF.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the squadron. He said: “Their association with the Hercules now stretches for 45 years, and although their vital work at the heart of defence has often been unheralded, the squadron has served with professionalism and distinction throughout.”

Military experts have praised the versatility of Hercules crafts for their ability to complete cargo dropping operations, as well as picking up civilians and complete covert operations.