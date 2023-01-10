Medieval mound in Buckingham and 770 other Bucks sites to appear on Local Heritage List

Buckinghamshire Council has developed a Local Heritage List to protect some of the most important sites in the county that contribute to the character and heritage of Bucks.

After requesting nominations, more than 2,653 sites have been put forward for inclusion on the list and 771 of them are now being brought forward for adoption in Phase 1.

The Local Heritage List identifies locally significant heritage sites and celebrates their contribution to local identity and character. Sites include historic buildings (houses, chapels, agricultural and industrial buildings), archaeological sites (upstanding earthwork remains and buried sites), formal gardens, public open spaces, public works of art, monuments and street furniture.

Members of the Bucks Active Archaeology Group digging at Maids Moreton Mound in 2015

This is different from statutory listing and designations, such as Grade I, II and II* listed buildings and scheduled monuments, which are assessed nationally by Historic England.

The medieval Maids Moreton Mound, near Buckingham, which was excavated by enthusiastic community volunteers in 2015, is among the sites going forward for adoption in the Local Heritage List.

Cabinet member for planning and regeneration, Peter Strachan, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome the adoption of our very first county-wide Local Heritage List.

“This has been made possible thanks to local communities coming forward to nominate heritage assets which are special to them and their area. I’d also like to thank the many volunteers who have worked, and continue to work, on this historic project.”

Artwork based on the Maids Moreton Mound, by Keziah Keziah Furini

“The Local Heritage List will help us protect local heritage assets for future generations to enjoy. For instance, assets on this list will be recognised and considered in any future planning applications.”

To celebrate the adoption of the first phase of sites to the List, Bucks Council selected two artists to respond to two public nominations. Keziah Furini was chosen to produce artwork related to the Maids Moreton Mound, and Henry Rice was selected to work on the Buckinghamshire Canal buildings.

Cllr Strachan added: "Working with the nominees, these pieces of artwork were funded by Farnham Maltings, and will be used to celebrate the public interest in the project and the importance of Buckinghamshire’s heritage assets to the local communities who nominated them.”

To view a list of nominated sites, visit the Buckinghamshire Local Heritage List website.