Pictures show RAF Halton preparing for Queen's Jubilee Pageant

Over 300 aviators from around the UK and overseas territories, were practicing their drill routines alongside members of the Queen’s Colour Squadron and RAF musicians last week.

Group Captain Dan Startup, Station Commander at RAF Halton said: “Her Majesty’s Royal Air Force is immensely proud to form a key part in the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee Rehearsals - Day 4 Rehearsal without band, photo by Luka Waycott, © UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

"Royal Air Force Halton personnel have been refreshing Aviators from across the Service so that they could meet the highest standards of Parade readiness on Sunday.

"We are honoured to pay tribute to our Monarch, who has served the country and supported the Royal Air Force for the past 70 years.”

The RAF prepared a new pageant composition, titled “For Queen and Country” as well as a rendition of “Sweet Caroline”, a song which has become synonymous with British parties.

In addition to the traditional Trooping the Colour military display to celebrate the Queen’s Official Birthday, members of the UK Armed Forces were on parade throughout the jubilee weekend to mark her 70 years as sovereign and head of the Armed Forces.

A flypast rehearsal at RAF College Cranwell also took place last week, to prepare for the Platinum Jubilee.

Other practices were held outside Buckingham Palace itself on 31 May.

Jubilee Rehearsals - Day 3 Rehearsal with the Band, photo by Luka Waycott, © UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022