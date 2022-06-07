Aylesbury residents celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

At Berryfields on Thursday (2 June), a series of Jubilee-themed activities were organised.

Aylesbury citizens could enjoy donkey rides, dancing, a volatile mechanical bull, plus food and drink stalls.

It was at this Aylesbury venue where the town’s beacon was lit as part of a coordinated national sign of acknowledgement of Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

Yesterday, (5 June) a series of street parties took place throughout the town, despite underwhelming weather conditions.

DJ Dan Blaze performed at five separate street parties across Aylesbury, bumping into Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon on his travels.

Thistle Court held its big Jubilee party on Saturday guests enjoyed food and drinks while a cardboard cutout of the Queen watched on.

Hillside Nursing Home held an outdoor barbeque, while residents and their families were kept entertained by Louise from Party Poppers, a children’s entertainment group.

Aylesbury Town Council also organised local entertainment for other grassroots parties held at gardens, streets, and even residents driveways.

Simon Says, a local magician also completed a tour of the Aylesbury area wowing people who had organised Jubilee parties within their local communities.

Michaela from musical entertainment group MJ Productions was also on duty bringing some tunes and energy to Aylesbury parties.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler who could be spotted at several Jubilee-related events paid tribute to the Queen.

He said: “On behalf of the people of the constituency of Aylesbury, I express our heartfelt thanks to The Queen for the extraordinary duty and service she has shown our country and all her realms throughout her reign.”

Youngsters were seen gathering round Louisa from Party Poppers at Chappell Close play area.

As part of the town council’s roadshow which saw four entertainers visit 20 parties across the bumper weekend.

Other organisations held their Jubilee celebrations ahead of the four-day extravaganza.

Thomas Hickman School held a Jubilee fete last Thursday (26 May), ahead of the half term.

A series of activities kept children entertained, while the school had its very own Queen handing out gifts to students on the day.

In nearby Granborough, the whole village came together for a massive street party by the village hall.

1. Choir at Granborough The choir in Granborough Photo: Granborough Photo Sales

2. Cardboard Queen Did you really have a Jubilee party if there was not a cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth there? Photo: Granborough Photo Sales

3. Cheers Cheers to the Queen Photo: Granborough Photo Sales

4. Bucks Radio Bear The Bucks radio Bear, photo by Steve Cook Photo: Aylesbury Town Council Photo Sales