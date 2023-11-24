Pictures from Diwali celebrations in Aylesbury as mechanical elephant once again roamed
Once again a mechanical elephant was seen roaming through Aylesbury as part of annual Diwali celebrations in the town.
A giant elephant passed through the county town as hundreds celebrated the festival of light.
This was the culmination of this year’s Aylesbury event celebrating the Hindu celebration.
Hundreds of people passed through Aylesbury town centre on Sunday (18 November).
Previously many of them had attended an event at the Discover Bucks Museum celebrating Hindu culture.
Inside the museum guests could check out a colourful trail with displays of fabrics, lanterns, costumes and rangoli floor decorations. Also, other offerings in the museum’s permanent collection are coins, ammonites, wildlife and ceramics.
Organisers say people from all backgrounds participated in the religious celebration.
Others in Aylesbury joined in with coordinated Bollywood dances led by rhythmic Dhol drumming.
Visitors were invited to create paper lanterns get dressed up in a sari and taste Indian tea.
Delicious samosas, masala chai and Indian street food was served at the event in central Aylesbury.
Among those to participate in the parade were Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe and Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Steven Lambert.
Aylesbury Town Cricket Club provided a scoreboard to organisers, allowing residents to keep an eye on how the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia was progressing.
Sunday’s parade started at 4:30pm with residents following the lifesize elephant through Aylesbury Town Centre towards Market Square. Many of the marchers were carrying lanterns as the sun set on Aylesbury.
It culminated with a fire dancing and pyrotechnic show.