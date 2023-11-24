Mayor of Buckingham’s design contest creates amazing charity Christmas cards

The Mayor of Buckingham invited children aged between 4 – 16 years old to design her annual Christmas card with the theme being ‘Together at Christmas’.

The competition was split into two four categories, Reception – Year 2, Year 3 – Year 6, Year 7 – Year 8, and Year 9 – Year 11. Local school children were able to collect a blank template from Buckingham Library or download it from the Town Council website and send it back before the deadline.

Due to the high number of entries received this year and the talent showcased, judging proved difficult. The winners were chosen based on their interpretation and the clarity of the theme, creativity and originality of the depicted theme, quality of artistic composition and overall design, and overall impression of the piece.

George Broadbent, Yukthi Pothuraj, Martha Lane, and Millie Turner, winners of the competition, got to join the Mayor on stage at our annual Christmas Lights Switch On in the Town Centre on Thursday 23rd November to turn on Buckingham’s lights. They also received a pack of their designs. Scarlett Johnston also received a highly commended certificate for her exceptional effort in creating a 3D card.

The Mayor of Buckingham' with winners of the Christmas Card Competition.

The cards are now available to purchase from the Buckingham Tourist Information Centre.

Every pack sold raises money for the Mayor’s Charities: Buckingham Food Bank who distributes non-perishable and fresh food to people in need, whom an agency or local church has referred, and Jedidiah Free Fresh Food Pantry who works in partnership with local supermarkets to repurpose the surplus food they are unable to sell. Thanks to our sponsor BCQ for supporting the project.