Picture shows spectacular heron spotted in Aylesbury

Down by the St Osyth's Well in Bierton Rupert spotted the heron striding along in the water.

He told The Bucks Herald: “I saw this heron lurking behind some reeds in the pond at St Osyth's Well in Bierton.

"The previous day a moorhen had proudly displayed her two new hatchlings, but they've not been seen since. One can't help wondering if the two sightings are related.”