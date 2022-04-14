Picture shows spectacular heron spotted in Aylesbury
Local photographer Rupert Anson spotted a heron lurking out in the wild in Aylesbury.
By James Lowson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:33 pm
Down by the St Osyth's Well in Bierton Rupert spotted the heron striding along in the water.
He told The Bucks Herald: “I saw this heron lurking behind some reeds in the pond at St Osyth's Well in Bierton.
"The previous day a moorhen had proudly displayed her two new hatchlings, but they've not been seen since. One can't help wondering if the two sightings are related.”