Petition backs campaign to save Buckinghamshire based Pinewood Studios

A new petition has been launched as part of a campaign to save Pinewood TV Studios from closure.

The petition has been signed by more than 160 people in less than 24 hours, showing the strength of support following this week's announcement that the TV studios will close next year.

The petition has been signed by more than 160 people in less than 24 hours, showing the strength of support following this week’s announcement that the TV studios will close next year.

The shock news follows £355m expansion plans approved in 2021. Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire is currently used by shows like Taskmaster and RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and the wider facility is famous for hosting James Bond, Carry On and Marvel movies. A spokesperson for the petition stated: “From game shows to sitcoms, Pinewood TV Studios has been delivering quality production services to a host of television programs that we've all come to love and enjoy.” Will Cheek, a supporter of the petition, said: “I want Pinewood to remain open.” Another supporter, William France, added: “I'm a camera trainee, and I need facilities like this to stay open for the possibility of work, and or the possibility that I myself will be able to contribute to its history.”

Pinewood Studios, a leading film studio in the UK, has a history spanning over 80 years. It was opened by building tycoon Charles Boot on September 30, 1936, on the site of the Victorian Heatherden Hall estate. Boot had gone into partnership with millionaire flour magnate J Arthur Rank the previous year and they transformed the estate into a film studio. Boot based designs for the studio complex on the latest ideas by film studios in Hollywood, California and named the new studio Pinewood because ‘of the number of trees which grow there’.

Pinewood Studios is threatened with closure

During the Second World War the government requisitioned Pinewood Studios for storage, and it housed the Royal Mint, Lloyds of London, and other important industries. And after the war, Pinewood Studios became a magnet for American production companies, drawn by its lower production costs and superior facilities.

The studios have been home to many notable films, including Great Expectations, Oliver Twist, The Doctor, Carry On, James Bond, Superman, Star Wars, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Mary Poppins Returns.

In 2004, Pinewood Studios merged with Shepperton Studios to form the Pinewood Studios Group.