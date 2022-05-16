People visiting Aylesbury welcomed by "row of coffins" after plants die out

Plants displayed beside Aylesbury bus station, across the road from the train station have died out.

And it means one of the first sights many visitors lay eyes on when they enter the town is a row of "coffin-shaped" blocks.

The planters which resemble coffins

The planters are empty, meaning from the distance it appears as if empty coffins are decorating the town centre.

And one particular Aylesbury resident feels very strongly about the empty display having highlighted the issue to The Bucks Herald.

"Absolute embarrassment to the town," the resident said.

"The council put these planters in many months ago at public expense, but now they’re just dry and dead and honestly look like a row of dirt-filled coffins lining the entrance to the depressing bus station."

During his journey across the country using only bus routes, Jo Kibble, a council employee from Greenwich, labelled Aylesbury bus station ‘as one of the most depressing places on Earth’.

Councillor Gareth Williams told The Bucks Herald: “There are always short periods of time throughout the year when our street planters are empty of their usual vibrant and colourful displays but we aim to keep them to a minimum.

"This is to allow for soil replenishment and the crossover between removing old floral displays and planting new. These planters will be refilled with their new summer displays very soon.”