Owners of a Shetland pony say that she has been stolen from a small holding in Great Missenden.

The small pony, called Penny, was taken from the land between Monday (September 5) morning and Tuesday (September 6).

Pictured: Penny the pony who has been taken from her home.

Her owners have said that they have been left devastated by this incident and very concerned about her welfare.

They said: "We’re really quite devastated to be honest, she was a much loved member of the family and had been for over 20 years. I think the hardest thing is not knowing what’s happened to her and if she’s being looked after.

They added: “She is of little or no value and really quite old.”