Owners devastated after Shetland pony stolen from small holding in Great Missenden
Her owners say that she is an old pony with little value to those who have taken her
Owners of a Shetland pony say that she has been stolen from a small holding in Great Missenden.
The small pony, called Penny, was taken from the land between Monday (September 5) morning and Tuesday (September 6).
Her owners have said that they have been left devastated by this incident and very concerned about her welfare.
They said: "We’re really quite devastated to be honest, she was a much loved member of the family and had been for over 20 years. I think the hardest thing is not knowing what’s happened to her and if she’s being looked after.
They added: “She is of little or no value and really quite old.”
Thames Valley Police and RSPCA have been contacted regarding the incident.