Mayor of Buckingham recalls the Queen's two historic visits to the town in emotional tribute

The Mayor of Buckingham has recalled Her Majesty the Queen's two historic visits to the town in an emotional tribute following her passing.

In a statement, Mayor of Buckingham Cllr Margaret Gateley, expressed her deep condolences and looked back on two unforgettable visits to the town from Queen Elizabeth II.

Those visits came 30 years apart in 1966 and 1996 and Mayor Gateley remembers them with great fondness and pride.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

“Buckingham Town Council has learned of the death of Her Majesty the Queen with great sorrow,” Mayor Gateley said in a statement.

"On behalf of the people of Buckingham, the Town Council expresses our deep condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and to all members of the Royal Family at this time of sadness following the death of our beloved Queen.

“Her Majesty the Queen served our nation faithfully and graciously during her 70-year reign. Her recent Platinum Jubilee gave our nation the opportunity for a magnificent celebration. She will be remembered for her wisdom and endurance, her dedication to her role as monarch and as a figurehead, not only for our own country, but also for the Commonwealth.

"She has ruled during a period of great social, economic and technological change. Her Majesty continued to carry out public engagements until quite recently, demonstrating her commitment to the organisations and charities of which she was patron, as well as to the wider community. Her long reign has meant that she was able to provide continuity within an ever-changing world.

Her Majesty the Queen

“As a young woman the then Princess Elizabeth was active during the Second World War, joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), in which she trained as a mechanic, as soon as she was able to do so. This reflected her loyalty, dedication and hard-working approach to her role in the United Kingdom.

“Her Majesty visited Buckingham on two occasions: in 1966 and 1996. These were splendid occasions, remembered with pride by those who were present.”

Mayor Gateley confirmed flags in the town will be flown at half-mast to mark the death of The Queen.