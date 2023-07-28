News you can trust since 1832
Over £1,000 raised for free music festival taking place near Aylesbury this summer

Organisers are looking for local support putting the festival on amidst the cost of living crisis
By James Lowson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

In just one week over £1,000 has been donated to the organisers of an independent music festival taking place near Aylesbury.

Six days ago a fundraiser was launched to assist with the costs behind Astonbury set in Aston Clinton.

Each year Aston Clinton Park is transformed into its own family-friendly version of the Somerset showcase, when thousands attend the free all-day event.

A packed crowd at a previous year's AstonburyA packed crowd at a previous year's Astonbury
A packed crowd at a previous year's Astonbury
This year with costs spiralling and businesses struggling, the team behind the festival are asking for assistance paying for the event.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up, which can be accessed online here, with a target of raising £5,000. At the time of writing £1,375 has been put towards the festival taking place on Saturday 12 August.

Fundraisers say: “Astonbury Music Festival has become a highlight of the summer for local friends and family, coming together to experience a free day of music and community, creating unforgettable memories. But none of this would’ve been possible without the generous contribution from our sponsors, and private funders.

The festival always attracts a big followingThe festival always attracts a big following
The festival always attracts a big following

"We all want to keep this enjoyable event going, but we now need your help to cover spiraling costs to ensure we can keep our event alive, we have created this Go Fund Me campaign.

“Our goal is to raise the funds to contribute toward essential running costs and by donating to this cause you are directly contributing to the success of our family festival that brings people together.”

At previous events large inflatable children’s entertainment has been organised including large bouncy castles and slides. Businesses that sponsor the event have set up food stalls, whilst a beer and refreshment tents have also been propped up.

Local bands perform on a prominent stage throughout the day attracting hundreds of music lovers, a local DJ has also been secured at previous events.

All smiles, credit: June EssexAll smiles, credit: June Essex
All smiles, credit: June Essex

Organisers are keen to stress that every pound counts, as in past years organisers have had to cover the additional costs of putting on a large-scale free party.

Fundraisers added: “Together we can ensure our free family music festival thrives for years to come.”

