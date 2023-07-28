International haulage and shipping customs company set to move to warehouse at Aylesbury Vale business park

A company which assists retailers with moving goods through customs via haulage and shipping is moving to an Aylesbury Vale business park.

UKP Worldwide (UKPW) has signed an agreement to lease on a 10,000 sq ft warehouse with offices at Unit 12 Century Court in Westcott Venture Park.

UKPW is a customs agent providing cross-border solutions for retailers shipping directly to consumers in the UK or EU.

Lee Bucktrout UKPW CEO, Credit: Joanna Cross Photography

It is taking 25 staff and the headquarters of its operation to the hi-tech Aylesbury Vale site in January next year.

UKPW established over 20 years’ provides middle-mile logistics and customs services for haulage, d retail business shipping to and from the EU.

Westcott states the company ships millions of parcels internationally. UKPW specialises in bulk clearance of eCommerce orders, offering end-to-end delivery including customs clearance and returns logistics.

All shipments are processed using its in-house accredited system, taking care of all mandatory GB and EU customs declarations and requirements on the retailer’s behalf. The company also manages the client returns process through an automated duty reclaim process.

March Century Court at Westcott Venture Park

Currently, the business is operating from three separate warehouses in Wornal Park and Worminghall.

UKPW CEO, Lee Bucktrout explains: “We have enjoyed significant growth and our new facility will streamline our operations and provide us with the space to expand in order to realise our full potential.

“Westcott Venture Park is a fantastic location for our business, providing us with an exceptional working environment that is strategically located and most importantly can accommodate our ongoing growth.

“We look forward to moving to the Park and utilising the services of Westcott based businesses and being able to provide our services to other onsite businesses.”

Park owners PATRIZIA is carrying out building works at Unit 12 Century Court to extend the first floor offices ahead of the 10-year move.