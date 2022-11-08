Over 50,000 Aylesbury homes included in £15.9m ultrafast broadband boost

Over 50,000 Aylesbury homes have been selected for an ultrafast broadband rollout which will see £15.9 million spent on improving internet speed in the region.

Broadband operator, Netomnia, has announced this morning (8 November), that its full fibre multi-gigabit network is coming to Aylesbury.

The near £16 million investment covers the South East region of the UK.

Netomnia is in charge of the rollout

Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure to around 53,000 homes in the Bucks town and its surrounding areas.

Netomnia, which describes itself as the fastest-growing wholesale fibre broadband operator in the country, is already connecting homes in 10 areas in the region.

Zoltan Kovacs, managing director at Netomnia, commented: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our fibre infrastructure to Aylesbury, providing residents and businesses with the opportunity to experience the best broadband speeds in the UK.

Advertisement

“Our network will enable people to unlock the digital potential that full fibre broadband brings, at a time where we are seeing even more people working from home and using multiple devices at once.”

Along with YouFibre, an internet service provider, Netomnia has secured £418 million in funding since 2020.

Netomnia supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) using XGS-PON technology.