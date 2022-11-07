Chance to view controversial Covid vaccine documentary and ask questions at screening in Buckingham

There’s a chance to view a controversial documentary about the Covid-19 vaccination programme tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, when the University of Buckingham is screening the film, Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion, in the Vinson Centre at 5.15pm.

The film raises serious questions about the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 jabs, speaking to people who claim to have been injured or lost loved ones as a result of the shots.

Head of the Department of Digital News and Media, Richard Wright, invited its creator Mark Sharman to show the film and talk to media students about it afterwards.

The documentary is being screened at the University of Buckingham

Now Dr Wright has opened the event to the public, giving a rare opportunity to view the 55-minute film, which was recently removed from YouTube2 for alleged ‘medical misinformation’.

The publicity blurb says: “Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them.

"We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in suppressing free and open debate on the subject.”

Dr Wright said: “It’s definitely a key freedom of speech issue at the moment. There are people who are not happy about it, who don’t want these things being discussed.”

Advertisement

And he added: “You may disagree with this person, but he’s spent a lot of time researching it, interviewing people and putting it together and at least allow him the platform to show his film and then answer questions and you can agree or disagree afterwards.”

​Mark Sharman is a journalist with more than 50 years’ experience. He was Director of Broadcasting at BSkyB and Director of News and Sport at ITV.

He will be doing a question and answer session after the screening, which is supported by members of the university’s Medical School.