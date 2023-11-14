Over 100 residents attend annual Latin American fundraiser in Aylesbury

Organisers are sending over 500 kilos of clothes, shoes, toys and stationery to Venezuela

Over 100 residents attended a special fundraising party in Aylesbury supporting children in Venezuela.

Every year, friends Iliana Glaister and Deyali Omasta, host a fundraising party in Aylesbury to raise funds for their home country.

Each year the pair collect shoes and toys which can be used by children living in impoverished parts of the South American country.

Iliana and Deyali with the Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert

Ahead of Christmas they host a fundraising event to raise the money needed to ship these items off to Venezuela.

This year a party was held at the Multicultural Community Centre in Aylesbury on Saturday (11 November). Among the attendees at the event, which roughly 120 people participated in, was Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert.

Colombian empanadas, Venezuelan party salad and lots of Cuba libre was served at the party. Lots of Latino music was played throughout the night.

Items will be sent to two different communities in Venezuela, Barquisimeto and Valera. In some neighbourhoods it is common for children to go to school barefoot as their families do not have enough to buy shoes. Whilst recent data has shown signs of improvement international research has previously suggested over 50 per cent of the country lives in poverty.

The event was held in the Multicultural Community Centre

Previously, Iliana told The Bucks Herald: “We focus on supporting children living in rural communities.

"Their families often lack resources to provide a daily meal and clothes to go to school. With our support these children can now have a daily meal that provide all the nutritional value every child should have and appropriate clothes and shoes to go to school and continue their education.”

This year, the pair raised enough money to ship 500 kilos of clothes, shoes, toys and stationery to Venezuela. It is hoped that the Christmas presents will reach children who would not otherwise get gifts, in time for the festive season.

Each year they raise money for children in their home country

